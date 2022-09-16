Armstead (toe) was limited at practice Friday and is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Ravens, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Armstead missed two plays during the season-opening win over the Patriots, but he returned to action after a brief stint in the medical tent. He didn't practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday and Friday, so his status will likely come down to a game-time decision Sunday. Miami is already down Austin Jackson (ankle), who was placed on IR, so losing another starting tackle would be potentially disastrous for a matchup against Baltimore's defense, which sacked Joe Flacco three times in Week 1.