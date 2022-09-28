Armstead (toe) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game at Cincinnati, Adam H. Beasley of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
The same lingering toe issue kept Armstead out of practice and stuck with a questionable designation last week too, but he played 100 percent of Miami's offensive snaps versus Buffalo anyways. Expect the three-time Pro Bowler to be ready to go Thursday, when he'll have his hands full with Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson.
More News
-
Dolphins' Terron Armstead: Sits out in simulated practice•
-
Dolphins' Terron Armstead: Good to go for Week 3•
-
Dolphins' Terron Armstead: Gets questionable tag•
-
Dolphins' Terron Armstead: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Terron Armstead: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Terron Armstead: Logs limited practice Thursday•