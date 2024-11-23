Armstead (knee) is questionable to suit up against New England on Sunday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Armstead was also questionable with a knee issue heading into last Sunday's game against Las Vegas, but he was ultimately able to suit up. Like last week, the offensive tackle didn't practice at all this week, but he still has a chance to suit up again Sunday. However, if Armstead is unable to play, Patrick Paul could start in his place.