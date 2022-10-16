Armstead (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against Minnesota, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Armstead has been battling a toe injury for much of the season but has not been inactive due to the issue. He wasn't able to practice in any capacity during the week, though he has followed a similar pattern throughout the campaign. Barring a setback, Armstead is likely to be available and start at left tackle against the Vikings.

