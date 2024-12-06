Armstead (knee) did not practice Friday but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Armstead has been held out of practice all week due to a knee injury, which he had played through in the Dolphins' last three games. Patrick Paul would be the top candidate to start at left tackle if Armstead is unable to play Sunday.
