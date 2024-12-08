Armstead (knee) has returned to Sunday's game against the Jets, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Armstead left early in the first quarter due to a lingering knee injury, but he has returned for the Dolphins' second offensive drive.
