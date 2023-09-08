Armstead (leg) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Dolphins will now be without their star left tackle for the season opener as Armstead hay yet to recover from an injury suffered at practice last month. The 32-year-old is said to be progressing well in his recovery, but in the meantime Kendall Lamm will likely start in his place.