Armstead (knee) will return to practice Wednesday, opening his 21-day window to be activated from injured reserve, per coach Mike McDaniel, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Armstead is traveling with the team to Germany, and he'll practice this week in hopes of suiting up Sunday against the Chiefs. Miami's starting left tackle has been sidelined since Week 4, and Armstead would bump Kendall Lamm out of that role if the former is healthy enough to play Sunday, but Armstead suiting up would have to be preceded by an official move adding him back to the 53-man roster.