Armstead (toe) was listed as a DNP on the Dolphins' estimated injury report Monday, Travis Wingfield of the team's official site reports.
Armstead was ultimately able to suit up after being considered questionable with a toe issue heading into Sunday's win over the Bills. The three-time Pro Bowler also did not practice at all last week, so his estimated lack of participation is not a warning sign heading into Thursday's game against Cincinnati.
