Armstead (knee) was seen using crutches following the Dolphins' 48-20 loss to the Bills on Sunday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN reports.
Armstead hurt his knee during the loss and was quickly ruled out of the game. Kendall Lam will serve as the starting left tackle if the 2013 third-round pick's injury forces him to sit out games.
