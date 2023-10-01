Armstead (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest with the Bills, Alain Poupart of SI.com reports.
Armstead suffered a left knee injury against Buffalo. He walked straight to the locker room following the injury according to Alain Poupart of SI.com. Kendall Lamm will likely replace him at left tackle for the time being.
