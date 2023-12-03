Armstead (quad) is active ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders.
The All-Pro offensive lineman was able to log a week of limited practice sessions, and it now seems as if he'll be able to play through his quad issue. Armstead has struggled to stay on the field this season, dealing with a plethora of injuries, but he's now in line to make his sixth appearance of the Dolphins' 2023 campaign Sunday.
