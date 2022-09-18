Armstead (toe) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
While Armstead was logging limited practices during the week, he will be able to take the field for Week 2's matchup. The veteran offensive tackle managed to play 57 of the team's snaps after getting pretty banged up during the season opener. He should hopefully be able to provide a boost to the Dolphins' offensive line Sunday.
