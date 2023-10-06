Miami plans to place Armstead (knee) on its injured reserve list Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Armstead went down during the Dolphins' contest at Buffalo in Week 4 with a knee injury and was later spotted on crutches. Although it's still not totally clear what specific issue he's dealing with, it's now beyond question that he'll be forced to sit out for at least Miami's next four games. If there's any good news, that could be all the time he has to miss: Coach Mike McDaniel anticipates the Dolphins will have Armstead back close to four weeks from now, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports. That would put him on track to return in Week 9 versus Kansas City for a game that could have playoff seeding implications. In the meantime, veteran Kendall Lamm is Miami's presumed starter at left tackle.