Armstead (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against Houston, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Armstead aggravated a lingering knee injury early in this past Sunday's win over the Jets, and though he was able to return to the contest, he logged only five offensive snaps. The issue kept the veteran offensive tackle from practicing all week, and it will also probably result in Armstead missing Sunday's matchup. In his expected absence, Patrick Paul is likely to start.