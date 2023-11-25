Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Saturday that Armstead is considered week-to-week while dealing with a quadriceps injury, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Armstead sustained the injury in the third quarter of Friday's win against the Jets and did not return. His practice participation next week will determine whether or not he plays Week 13 against the Commanders. If Armstead is unable to play, Kendall Lamm and Kion Smith are candidates for the starting left tackle spot.