Armstead (knee) is active for Thursday's game against the Packers.
There was optimism that Armstead would be able to play in Week 13 after participating in Wednesday's walkthrough in a limited capacity. He played through a knee injury in the Dolphins' last three games, and he will do so again Thursday as the starting left tackle.
More News
-
Dolphins' Terron Armstead: Optimism around status for Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Terron Armstead: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Terron Armstead: Listed as DNP•
-
Dolphins' Terron Armstead: Active Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Terron Armstead: Questionable for Week 12•
-
Dolphins' Terron Armstead: Good to go Sunday•