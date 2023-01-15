Armstead (toe) is active for Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Bills.
Armstead didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday due to a toe injury that sidelined him for Week 18, but he was able to log a limited session Friday and has been cleared for playoff action. The veteran figures to reclaim his spot at left tackle, but Buffalo will be light on offensive line depth, as Brandon Shell (knee), Kendall Lamm (ankle) and Liam Eichenberg (hand) are all inactive.
