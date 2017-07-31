Poole was sidelined during the Dolphins' practice Monday due to a back issue, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

The Dolphins haven't indicated that Poole's injury is anything significant, so it's likely the team is just acting cautiously with the offensive lineman in the early stages of training camp. Poole spent most of last season on the Dolphins' practice squad and is far from guaranteed to win a spot on the 53-man roster once camp concludes.