Wease secured six of nine targets for 80 yards and two scores during Saturday's 24-17 preseason win over the Lions.

Wease led the Dolphins in terms of targets, yards and touchdowns Saturday, with only Tanner Conner matching his receptions total. Both of his scores came with fellow rookie Quinn Ewers under center, with the two first connecting in the quarter to tie things up at 14 overall, then once more early in the fourth quarter to give Miami a game-winning lead. Wease and Ewers will have another chance to demonstrate their chemistry during the Dolphins' preseason finale against Jacksonville on Sat., Aug. 23. If Wease can keep up his momentum, he'll have a fair shot to earn a spot on Miami's practice squad.