Wease secured his only target for a 63-yard touchdown during Miami's 20-17 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Wease recorded Miami's longest play of the day, connecting deep down the left side of the field for rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers' first of two passing touchdowns near the end of the first quarter. The Dolphins signed Wease to the active roster from the practice squad in advance of Sunday's matchup, after having elevated him to make his regular-season debut versus Cincinnati in Week 16. The undrafted rookie out of Missouri will work to showcase his talents again in a difficult road matchup against the Patriots in Week 18.