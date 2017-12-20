Dolphins' Thomas Duarte: Called up from practice squad
The Dolphins promoted Duarte from their practice squad Wednesday.
Duarte will give the Dolphins another healthy option at tight end after Julius Thomas (foot) was moved to injured reserve, likely slotting in as the fourth man on the depth chart. Unless the Dolphins suffer another injury at the position, it's difficult to see Duarte suiting up over the team's final two games.
