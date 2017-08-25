Dolphins' Thomas Duarte: Suffers concussion Thursday
Duarte suffered a concussion during Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, Adam Beasley of The Miami Herald reports.
The second-year tight end with less-than-ideal size for the position (6-2, 241) is fighting for a roster spot, which compounds the impact of his injury Thursday. It's unclear at this time whether Duarte will be ready to play by the Dolphins' final preseason game. He'll be placed in the concussion protocol, and his progress will be tracked throughout the week leading up to Miami's preseason finale.
More News
-
Don't buy the rookie RB hype
Everyone is buying this year's rookie class, but Chris Towers thinks the hype train is getting...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
If you’re looking for players who will outperform their draft value, this is the episode for...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers and ADP
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football sleepers...
-
Crowder tops Sportsline breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
12-team PPR mock draft review
Our CBS Sports staff completed a 12-team PPR mock draft, and the rookie running backs are all...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Julian Edelman and Derek...