Duarte suffered a concussion during Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, Adam Beasley of The Miami Herald reports.

The second-year tight end with less-than-ideal size for the position (6-2, 241) is fighting for a roster spot, which compounds the impact of his injury Thursday. It's unclear at this time whether Duarte will be ready to play by the Dolphins' final preseason game. He'll be placed in the concussion protocol, and his progress will be tracked throughout the week leading up to Miami's preseason finale.