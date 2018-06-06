Duarte suffered a shoulder injury during Tuesday's OTA session, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Duarte has seen action in just one regular season game with Miami since being selected by the team in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He's once again battling for a roster spot this offseason, so the injury is certainly a tough blow for the 6-foot-2 tight end's chances of doing so. He's expected to miss practice Wednesday as well, though it's unclear if the injury is severe enough to sideline him into training camp.

