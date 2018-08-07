Dolphins' Tony Lippett: Dealing with right foot injury
Lippett left Tuesday's practice with a right foot injury and watched the rest from the sideline, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Tests are still being done on Lippett's foot, so expect an update on his healthy to come later. Lippett returned to being a full participant in practice last week after nursing a torn Achilles he suffered last August, but it's unclear if the two injuries are related at this time.
More News
-
Dolphins' Tony Lippett: Practicing in full•
-
Dolphins' Tony Lippett: Limited reps in OTAs•
-
Dolphins' Tony Lippett: Expected back for offseason program•
-
Dolphins' Tony Lippett: Out for season with torn Achilles•
-
Dolphins' Tony Lippett: Has foot injury•
-
Dolphins' Tony Lippett: Not on injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eisenberg WR sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg updates his sleepers, breakouts and busts at wide receiver for the 2018 se...
-
WR regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at which receivers are least likely to repeat their 2017 numbers.
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: Training camp studs
The best of training camp and early average draft position trends.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
WR Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when wide receivers will get taken. Plan ahead...