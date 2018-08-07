Lippett left Tuesday's practice with a right foot injury and watched the rest from the sideline, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Tests are still being done on Lippett's foot, so expect an update on his healthy to come later. Lippett returned to being a full participant in practice last week after nursing a torn Achilles he suffered last August, but it's unclear if the two injuries are related at this time.