Lippett (Achilles) is expected to be back to full strength for the start of the Dolphins' offseason program in the spring, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Lippett was sidelined for the entire 2017 campaign after rupturing his Achilles' tendon in August. Assuming Lippett endures no setbacks in the final stages of his recovery from the major injury, he'll provide a boost to a promising young cadre of cornerbacks that also includes Xavien Howard, Cordrea Tankersley and Bobby McCain. Lippett, a 2015 fifth-round pick out of Michigan State, registered 67 tackles and four interceptions across 16 games in his second NFL season in 2016.