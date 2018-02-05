Dolphins' Tony Lippett: Expected back for offseason program
Lippett (Achilles) is expected to be back to full strength for the start of the Dolphins' offseason program in the spring, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Lippett was sidelined for the entire 2017 campaign after rupturing his Achilles' tendon in August. Assuming Lippett endures no setbacks in the final stages of his recovery from the major injury, he'll provide a boost to a promising young cadre of cornerbacks that also includes Xavien Howard, Cordrea Tankersley and Bobby McCain. Lippett, a 2015 fifth-round pick out of Michigan State, registered 67 tackles and four interceptions across 16 games in his second NFL season in 2016.
More News
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...
-
Podcast: Chatting with Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley joins us on a big episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, complete with...
-
Cousins' best Fantasy destination
Kirk Cousins has been a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for each of the last three years. Where...
-
Alex Smith trade: Fantasy fallout
Alex Smith is coming off a career year, but is he the quarterback who benefits the most from...
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....