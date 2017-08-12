Play

Lippett is currently dealing with a foot injury, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

It is unclear when Lippett sustained the injury or how severe it is. Consider him day-to-day for now. The 25-year-old corner is entering his third season with the Dolphins, and projects to provide depth behind Xavien Howard entering the season.

