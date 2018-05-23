Dolphins' Tony Lippett: Limited reps in OTAs
Head coach Adam Gase said Lippett (Achilles) will see limited reps while he works his way back to full health, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Lippett missed the entire 2017 campaign due to a torn Achilles he suffered in training camp. It's no surprise that the Dolphins want to be smart with his return, as the Michigan State product is expected to be a top competitor for depth slotting behind Cordrea Tankersley and Xavien Howard in advance of the 2018 season.
