Dolphins' Tony Lippett: Logs one tackle Saturday
Lippett (foot) made one tackle during Saturday's 10-27 preseason loss against the Ravens.
Lippett returned to action after being sidelined with a foot injury for almost two weeks. After missing his entire 2017 season with a torn Achilles, Lippett is fighting to earn a depth role in Miami's secondary.
