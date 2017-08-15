Dolphins' Tony Lippett: Out for season with torn Achilles
Lippett has a torn Achilles' tendon and is out for the season, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
The Dolphins were expecting Lippett to miss some time but the confirmation of a torn Achilles tendon is worse than they could have anticipated. Lippett was projected to enter the season as a serviceable depth corner for the Miami secondary. With the 25-year-old no longer in the short-term picture, the Dolphins will presumably count on Alterraun Verner and Lafayette Pitts to step in where needed.
