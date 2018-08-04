Dolphins' Tony Lippett: Practicing in full
Lippett (Achilles) has been a full-go at Dolphins' practices, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Lippett is not quite a year removed from a torn Achilles but that hasn't held him back in training camp. The team took it slow with the cornerback in minicamp but they haven't held him back the past week. He has to battle for playing time in the secondary, with Xavien Howard and Cordrea Tankersley returning and first-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick being added to the mix. Despite the competition, Lippett will have a chance to secure a nickel corner or backup role by the time Week 1 rolls around.
