McTyer (concussion) participated in Miami's June minicamp, Allen Eyestone of The Palm Beach Post reports.

McTyer had been dealing with concussion issues since December. The 24-year-old missed only one game last season -- Week 11 against the Colts -- en route to recording 30 tackles (22 solo) and three pass breakups over 347 and 152 snaps on defense and special teams, respectively.

