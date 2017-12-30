Dolphins' Trae Elston: Scooped up by Dolphins
The Dolphins claimed Elston off waivers Friday.
Elston was waived by the Bills on Thrusday, but found a new home quickly. Mainly a special teams contributor in Buffalo, he figures to do the same for the Dolphins, as well as provide depth at strong safety.
