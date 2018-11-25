Swanson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Colts due to an ankle injury, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Swanson exited the Week 12 contest during the second quarter. With Wesley Johnson (coach's decision) inactive, the Dolphins could call upon one of Sam Young or Zach Sterup to slot into the starting lineup as long as Swanson remains sidelined.

