Swanson (ankle) didn't participate in practice Wednesday, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Swanson sustained the ankle injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Colts. Other practices throughout the week will provide clarity as to the Arkansas product's Sunday status. If Swanson isn't able to play Sunday, the Dolphins could call on Sam Young or Sach Sterup.

