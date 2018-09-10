Dolphins' Travis Swanson: Inks deal with Miami
Swanson re-signed with the Dolphins on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Swanson, who was waived by Miami last week, rejoined the team following an injury to John Denney (shoulder) in Week 1's matchup against the Titans. The former third-round pick will work to stick with the 53-man roster this time around.
