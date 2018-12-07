Dolphins' Travis Swanson: Questionable for Week 14
Swanson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Swanson continues to nurse an ankle injury initially sustained Nov. 25, making his status for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Patriots murky at best. If the 27-year-old were to remain sidelined Week 14, Wesley Johnson would be in line to draw another start at center.
