Dolphins' Trent Harris: Inks deal in Miami
RotoWire Staff
Aug 25, 2020
9:42 pm ET 1 min read
Harris signed a contract with the Dolphins on Tuesday.
The Dolphins cut Harris in July after he played 11 games for the team last season, recording 22 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Following Vince Biegel's season-ending Achilles injury, Harris will add depth as a pass-rusher in Miami.
