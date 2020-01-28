Play

Harris recorded 22 tackles (16 solo), 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 11 regular-season contests in 2019.

Harris played a reserve role in Miami's linebacker corps for the majority of the 2019 campaign. His only start came Week 17 against New England. As an exclusive rights free agent, the Dolphins could realistically opt to bring Harris back for the 2020 season.

More News
Our Latest Stories