Dolphins' Trent Harris: No practice Wednesday
Harris (foot) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
After sitting out of the season opener, Harris is starting slow ahead of Week 2's game versus the Patriots. He'll need to practice in some capacity before he's able to make his NFL debut. Harris is expected to work mainly as a special-teams asset when he's ready to play.
