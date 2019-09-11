Harris (foot) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

After sitting out of the season opener, Harris is starting slow ahead of Week 2's game versus the Patriots. He'll need to practice in some capacity before he's able to make his NFL debut. Harris is expected to work mainly as a special-teams asset when he's ready to play.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories