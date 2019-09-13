Play

Harris (foot) is considered questionable for Sunday's divisional matchup with New England, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Harris didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, but he was able to get in a limited session Friday. The 23-year-old missed Miami's season opener with this injury. If Harris manages to suit up Sunday, he'll likely be limited to a special teams role or a depth role behind Sam Eguavoen and Charles Harris (wrist).

