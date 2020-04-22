Dolphins' Trent Harris: Signs ERFA tender
Harris officially signed his contract tender with Miami on Wednesday.
The Dolphins tendered Harris as an exclusive rights free agent in March, so there was no realistic chance of him joining another club. The 24-year-old mostly played a reserve role in 2019 and posted 22 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 11 games.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Jerry Jeudy prospect profile
Can Jerry Jeudy continue dominating in the NFL like he did in high school and college? Our...
-
Tee Higgins prospect profile
Tee Higgins has an impressive highlight reel, but needs work before he's a trustworthy Fantasy...
-
Henry Ruggs Prospect Profile
Alabama's Henry Ruggs will garner attention with his break-neck speed, but it's some of his...
-
Denzel Mims Prospect Profile
Everyone knows about CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs, but has Baylor's Denzel Mims...
-
Laviska Shenault prospect profile
At 6-1, 227 pounds, Laviska Shenault is a physical receiver with an impressive production record.
-
Chase Claypool Prospect Profile
It's hard to stand out in the absolutely loaded 2020 wide receiver draft class, but at 6-4...