Harris officially signed his contract tender with Miami on Wednesday.

The Dolphins tendered Harris as an exclusive rights free agent in March, so there was no realistic chance of him joining another club. The 24-year-old mostly played a reserve role in 2019 and posted 22 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 11 games.

