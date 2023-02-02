Sherfield secured 30 of 51 targets for 417 and two touchdowns across 17 regular-season games with the Dolphins in 2022.

Sherfield put together the best campaign of his five-year career in his inaugural season with the Dolphins, an outcome that was no doubt assisted by his familiarity with coach Mike McDaniel's scheme from their time together in San Francisco. He established himself as a trustworthy No. 3 wideout down the stretch of the 2022 season, so though Sherfield will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, the Dolphins could have real motivation to re-sign him as reliable depth behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.