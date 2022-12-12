Sherfield had one reception (four targets) for seven yards in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Chargers.

Sherfield was unable to reproduce last week's 75-yard touchdown catch, crashing back down to earth with his worst stat line since Week 6. The 26-year-old still saw his usual allotment of targets (four) as the Dolphins' third receiving option. Jaylen Waddle (fibula) struggled and has been limited by injury, and now Tyreek Hill (ankle) may be banged up as well, so Sherfield could see his usage increase to help offset any limitations Miami's star wideout duo may suffer against the Bills on Saturday.