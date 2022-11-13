The Dolphins added Sherfield to their Week 10 injury report, and he'll be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns with a toe injury, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Sherfield may have picked up the injury at some point during the Dolphins' final practice of the week Friday. The Dolphins will likely see how Sherfield fares in pregame warmups before making a call on his status before the team releases its inactive list 90 minutes before the 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Sherfield has settled in as the Dolphins' No. 3 wideout behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but he has yet to reach the end zone this season and has topped out at four receptions and 55 receiving yards over his nine appearances.