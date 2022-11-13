Sherfield (toe) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Sherfield, who was a late addition to the injury report, is in uniform, but if he's limited at all, Cedrick Wilson could see an uptick in opportunities Sunday. However, as long as Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are both available, they'll continue to command the bulk of Miami's WR targets, thus limiting the fantasy upside of the team's complementary options. In a Week 9 win over the Bears, Sherfield caught all three of his targets for 27 yards, and overall has put together an 18/184/0 receiving line through nine contests.
