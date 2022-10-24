Sherfield secured all three of his targets for 44 yards during Sunday's 16-10 win over Pittsburgh.

Sherfield appears to have established himself above Cedrick Wilson as Miami's No. 3 wideout, as he's now played at least 50 percent of offensive snaps in five straight games. Still, Miami's aerial attack runs through Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, with little left over for depth receiving options aside from the occasional big game from tight end Mike Gesicki. Sherfield has surpassed 10 receiving yards just twice this season.