Sherfield could not secure his only target during Saturday's 32-29 loss to the Bills.
Sherfield had seen 17 targets in his last four games prior to Saturday's loss, so his lack of involvement could have been partially due to adverse weather conditions. The Dolphins get a home matchup against the Packers in Week 16, but Sherfield's fantasy relevance is still restricted to extremely deep formats.
