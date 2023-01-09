Sherfield was not targeted during Sunday's 11-6 win over the Jets.
Sherfield didn't draw a target from Skylar Thompson despite having been involved enough Week 17 to draw six looks. As such, the regular-season finale counts as Sherfield's first game of the 2022 regular season without a target. He could be more involved in the wild-card matchup against Buffalo, especially if the Dolphins have Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) or Teddy Bridgewater back under center.
