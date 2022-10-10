Sherfield secured one of two targets for five yards during 40-17 loss to the Jets.
Sherfield's opportunities on offense dwindled with Cedrick Wilson back in action and a third-string quarterback under center for Miami. However, he still logged 66 percent of offensive snaps. Sherfield can't be considered a viable fantasy option while he remains in a depth role, but he possesses limited upside if starters above him on the depth chart are forced to miss time.
